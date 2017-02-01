Letter: Brattleboro Select Board shou...

Letter: Brattleboro Select Board should reconsider Creamery Bridge decision

Editor of the Reformer: In June of 2010, Vermont Performance Lab, as part of their Progressive Performance Festival, presented dancer/choreographer Candice Salyer's work "Significant Figures" in and around Brattleboro's Creamery Bridge. As Technical Director for VPL, I am often tasked with turning non-traditional spaces into performance venues, and the Creamery Bridge impressed the audiences, many reviewers and myself as a remarkably beautiful and unique setting for this show.

