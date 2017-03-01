Independent radio station celebrates 10th anniversary

WVEW, southeastern Windham County's independent radio station, celebrates its 10th anniversary of broadcasting commercial-free community radio by hosting a series of concerts and other fundraisers throughout the coming year. WVEW, owned by the educational non-profit Vermont Earth Works, broadcasts at 100 watts from studios in downtown Brattleboro and is an FCC-licensed low-power FM radio station.

