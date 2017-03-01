Gun possession leads to detention
A Westminster man is being held without bail after he was found to have violated the conditions of his release. According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, Earl Brown, also known as True, was taken into custody on Feb. 15 in Brattleboro on an active arrest warrant.
