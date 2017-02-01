Gov. Scott, others, deserve thanks for standing up

While it's true that a Republican in Vermont is a moderate Democrat almost anywhere outside of New England, Gov. Phil Scott deserves thanks for standing up to the new president's actions on refugees. "I am concerned and disappointed with the message it sends, and the actions it takes," said Scott in an official statement announcing his opposition to the executive order to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and block refugees from Syria until further notice.

