Droplet Dance drops into the Midcoast

Friday Feb 17

Droplet Dance will present a show integrating dance, theater, music and acrobatics Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. Choreographer Molly Gawler's Droplet Dance weaves story and song into colorful threads that connect every heart and bring about awareness of water in our world. The Monroe dancer often uses the Cyr Wheel, a circus apparatus, as the vehicle to reflect the natural movement of spirals and gravity imbued with the spirit of water.

