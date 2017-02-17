Brattleboro hires engineers for parki...

Brattleboro hires engineers for parking lot improvements

Hoping to make a move on parking lot improvements throughout town, the Select Board has approved the hiring of a local engineering firm. Stevens & Associates is going to help with design, bidding and oversight for an approximately $300,000 project, which is expected to begin in the upcoming construction season.

