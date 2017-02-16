BMC Chamber Series: Musicians From Ma...

BMC Chamber Series: Musicians From Marlboro

1 hr ago

Haydn, Ades, Faure, Brahms Michelle Ross and Scott St. John , violin; Emily Deans and Maiya Papach, viola; Matthew Zalkind, cello; Gabriele Carcano, piano The Brattleboro Music Center's Chamber Music Series features artists and ensembles with international reputations, as well as gifted emerging young artists, performing chamber music of the ... (more)

