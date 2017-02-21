3 arrested at bank protest
The Brattleboro ReformerSome pedestrians make angry comments to the protesters blocking the sidewalk in front of TD Bank on Main Street in Brattleboro Wednesday. Protesters gather at TD Bank on Main Street in Brattleboro Wednesday as they protest the bank's investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline.
