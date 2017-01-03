Your thanks
Editor of the Reformer: The family of Virginia "Ginny" Howard would like to thank you very much for the cards, flowers, food, and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her passing. Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated and of great comfort to all of the family.
