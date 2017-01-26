Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Soundview Paper Company in Putney, Vt., around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Soundview Paper Company in Putney, Vt., around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.