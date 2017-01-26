VTrans plow hit on Interstate 91

VTrans plow hit on Interstate 91

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say a VTrans plow was hit Tuesday morning on Interstate 91 in Brattleboro by a driver who lost control on slick roads. They say a driver from New Hampshire was on the Exit 3 southbound ramp and when she merged she lost control, hit the guardrail and the pickup truck that was plowing snow.

