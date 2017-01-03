Vernon man accused of perjury

A Vernon man who was acquitted of a felony charge of attempting to elude a police officer is being investigated for giving false testimony during his trial. On Nov. 26, 2015, at just before 2 a.m. Jean Shippee, 53, of Vernon, was arrested by deputies with the Windham County Sheriff's Office and cited with driving under the influence and negligent operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.