Use of contingency fund for police an...

Use of contingency fund for police and fire projects worries Select Board

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A request to use a contingency fund for elements of the police-fire project made Select Board members nervous, as they do not know what unexpected costs may lie ahead. But Town Manager Peter Elwell assured them that this was part of the plan for the new stations all along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ... Tue Putin Ate My Home... 3
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan 3 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan 3 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec 21 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Prison4 Billary a... 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC