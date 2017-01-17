Use of contingency fund for police and fire projects worries Select Board
A request to use a contingency fund for elements of the police-fire project made Select Board members nervous, as they do not know what unexpected costs may lie ahead. But Town Manager Peter Elwell assured them that this was part of the plan for the new stations all along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Tue
|Putin Ate My Home...
|3
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC