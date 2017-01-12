Two new exhibits open at BMAC on Jan. 14

BMAC Two new exhibits: 24 artists'' work in Open Call NXNE 2017, and Change Your Mind by Carolyn Enz Hack, will open on Saturday with a brunch reception. Free and open to all, at 11 a.m. Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro Open Call NXNE 2017 is BMAC's latest juried exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.