Town Meeting
Local economic development agency representatives are hitting the streets in search of signatures, but also the web as they seek to secure funding on annual Town Meeting Day. In its fifth annual quest for funding, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies is hoping to get $3 per Windham County resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC