Thousands march in Northern New England for womena s rights
Thousands of people turned out for women's marches and rallies in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday as part of a series of protests a day after the inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump. In Montpelier, Vermont, demonstrators overwhelmed the small city, causing traffic backups on the interstate that prompted the state police to close exits in and around the city for a time and the police chief to say that city roads could not support any more people or vehicles Saturday afternoon.
