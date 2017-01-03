Police: Woman attacked on Burlington street
They say the 32-year-old woman was walking on the south side of Colchester Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when the man approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. He continued to beat her until she was able to run away.
