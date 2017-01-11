Police: Vt. man arrested, charged in ...

Police: Vt. man arrested, charged in NH shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

State police arrested 25-year-old Cody Yeaw Wednesday following a death investigation that began Saturday night when police found 57-year-old Robert Wesley dead in a home on March Hill Road. This morning there was a car crash off Spear Street in Shelburne involving a telephone pole causing the road to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan 3 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan 3 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ... Dec 21 Lorette 1
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec 21 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec 13 Long Island Liberal 10
Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Prison4 Billary a... 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC