Police Log

Following an investigation, Arik Clark, 21, of Newfane, and Bethany Martin, 18, of Brattleboro, were cited with enabling the consumption of alcohol by minors. Jan. 16 - At 4:30 a.m., the Hinsdale Police Department received a complaint of a subject having a mental health crisis at a business location on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.