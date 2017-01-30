New members sought at Chester Senior ...

New members sought at Chester Senior Club, Bratt choir

Join this organization at its monthly potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. Meet, chat and enjoy a delicious meal and an activity or program. The next gathering is Monday, Feb. 20. A visiting nurse will take blood pressure readings.

