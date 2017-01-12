NECCA's 7th Annual Circus Spectacular 2017
We've got your Ooooh and Ahhhh at the New England Center for Circus Arts 2017 Circus Spectacular! Starring guest artists from circuses around the world, this is a unique opportunity to see some of today's most renowned high flying aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers in Brattleboro on the Latchis Theater stage.
