Live Music The Natch The Belle Machine of Brattleboro joins the trio The Natch from NYC at Metropolis Wine Bar & Cocktail Lounge, 55 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Friday , 10 p.m to 1 a.m. Hailing from NY, via Vermont - This energetic trio mixes heaviness with melody, dips it in psychedelic and sprinkles it with pop.

