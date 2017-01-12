Live Music
Live Music The Natch The Belle Machine of Brattleboro joins the trio The Natch from NYC at Metropolis Wine Bar & Cocktail Lounge, 55 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Friday , 10 p.m to 1 a.m. Hailing from NY, via Vermont - This energetic trio mixes heaviness with melody, dips it in psychedelic and sprinkles it with pop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC