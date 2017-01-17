Lilac Ridge: Life on a Family Farm

Lilac Ridge: Life on a Family Farm

Sunday Jan 15

A look at sustainable agriculture through the lens of the Thurber family's small farm in W. Brattleboro, Vt. When the current generation of owners inherited the farm, they transitioned a traditional dairy operation to organic and added vegetables, flowers and other products.

