Lilac Ridge: Life on a Family Farm
A look at sustainable agriculture through the lens of the Thurber family's small farm in W. Brattleboro, Vt. When the current generation of owners inherited the farm, they transitioned a traditional dairy operation to organic and added vegetables, flowers and other products.
