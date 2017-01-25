Editor of the Reformer: Are we at a turning point in Brattleboro in how we look at budgets and energy? Are we starting to look more deeply at the longer term, and at life cycle costs and not just initial investment? Does that approach line up better with energy savings and thus more effectively also address climate change? I believe we have signs of such a turning point, as evidenced by a mixed bag of recent decisions by the Select Board. Every year there is great pressure on the board members to keep property taxes low for the succeeding year.

