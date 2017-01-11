Letter: Turning slaves into criminals

Editor of the Reformer: An important film for Mindful Monday Movie Night in honor of Martin Luther King at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room will be showing Ava DuVernay's 2016 documentary, "13th," Jan. 16, starting at 6 p.m. The award-winning film, titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution that outlawed slavery, is centered on the racism of the criminal justice system. Except for capital punishment, the harshest laws of the land are drug laws.

