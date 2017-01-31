Letter: An open letter to Gov. Phil Scott

Editor of the Reformer: I have just heard that you are advocating that all school budgets be level funded, and that town meeting dates be moved to May to accommodate this request. While it is laudable to want to stop the increase in school budgets, it is both arrogant and sad that you jump into this conversation so late and believe all of the work already done is of no value.

