L3 KEO closes Brattleboro plant
A defense contractor has closed its Brattleboro plant, eliminating 15 jobs and leaving a 24,000-square-foot building vacant in the Exit One Industrial Park. L3 KEO announced Monday that its facility at 343 John Seitz Drive had shut, effective immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
