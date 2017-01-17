Helping Kids In Coats is one way of lending a hand
After the Brattleboro Reformer Christmas Stocking ceased operations in 2015, the United Way of Windham County stepped in. In the fall of 2016 more than 400 families under the guidance of over 60 referral sources including schools and health and human service organizations, submitted applications to the United Way for over 670 children in need of winter coats.
