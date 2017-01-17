Grace Cottage
Dr. Kimona Alin, director of Grace Cottage Hospital's Emergency Department, and Scott Hitchcock, facilities director, talk Thursday inside the hospital's newly created "safe room" for mental health patients. By Mike Faher Special to the Reformer Townshend - The newest room inside Grace Cottage Hospital's Emergency Department doesn't have a lot of high-tech bells and whistles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Jan 17
|Putin Ate My Home...
|3
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC