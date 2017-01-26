Former Fort Leonard Wood Man Pleads G...

Former Fort Leonard Wood Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing a Child

Friday Jan 27

According to court documents, the victim's father contacted the Brattleboro, VT Police Department, to report that his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Kickery over the course of approximately a year. During the time of the sexual assaults, between July 1, 2013, and July 31, 2014, both Kickery and the then-6-year-old victim were residing in the same residence at the U.S. Army Military Base at Fort Leonard Wood.

