Former Fort Leonard Wood Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing a Child
According to court documents, the victim's father contacted the Brattleboro, VT Police Department, to report that his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Kickery over the course of approximately a year. During the time of the sexual assaults, between July 1, 2013, and July 31, 2014, both Kickery and the then-6-year-old victim were residing in the same residence at the U.S. Army Military Base at Fort Leonard Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Sat
|FinalSolution 4 L...
|4
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Jan 23
|PizzaGate dot Com
|4
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC