Former Brattleboro resident pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Thursday

A former resident has pleaded not guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Brendan M. O'Connell, 31, of Chicopee, Mass., was arraigned in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on Dec. 29. He posted bail in the amount of $2,500 the next day.

