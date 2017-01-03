Financial probe at Brattleboro Retreat 'wrapping up'
A long-running state investigation of the Brattleboro Retreat may soon be finished. Sixteen months after the Vermont attorney general's probe first made headlines, an official said the inquiry - which came on the heels of a former staffer's Medicaid fraud allegations - is "still active" but is mostly complete.
