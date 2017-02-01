Economic group set to start work
After a legislative report said urgent action was needed to address downward trends in the region's economy, a working group will soon start digging into economic development in Bennington County. Members of the Regional Economic Development Working Group will become "local experts on the issues and process", according to Jonathan Cooper, community and economic development specialist with the Bennington County Regional Commission .
