Doctor pleads guilty to drug charges
By Chris Mays [email protected] BRATTLEBORO - A local doctor is looking to put the past behind her. There will be no trial for Melanie Canon, 49, of Weston, after she pleaded guilty to two prescription-fraud charges and one count of narcotics possession in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on Tuesday.
