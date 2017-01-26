Concert: Connecting Passageways

Sarasa will present Connecting Passageways to Bach, a concert focusing on composers who helped steer Johann Sebastian Bach's pathway to become one of the great pillars of Western Classical Music on Sunday, Fe.b 5, at 118 Elliot, Brattleboro. --Concert Sarasa Connecting Passageways to Bach on Sunday, Feb. 5, 4 to 6 p.m. at 118 Elliot St. Brattleboro.

