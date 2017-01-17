C.E. Bradley, a Brattleboro company, fined by EPA
A local company that manufactures coatings will design and install a system that captures and controls solvent vapors at its plant, ensuring that workers are protected from solvent emissions and that the environment is protected from a possible release of solvent emissions. In an agreement with the US Environmental Protection Agency, C.E. Bradley Laboratories will spend $272,711 on an environmental project that consists of designing and installing a solvent emission capture and control system in the manufacturing area of its Brattleboro facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Jan 17
|Putin Ate My Home...
|3
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC