C.E. Bradley, a Brattleboro company, fined by EPA

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A local company that manufactures coatings will design and install a system that captures and controls solvent vapors at its plant, ensuring that workers are protected from solvent emissions and that the environment is protected from a possible release of solvent emissions. In an agreement with the US Environmental Protection Agency, C.E. Bradley Laboratories will spend $272,711 on an environmental project that consists of designing and installing a solvent emission capture and control system in the manufacturing area of its Brattleboro facility.

