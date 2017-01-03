Burlington police identify body found under railroad bridge
Authorities say 22 year old male Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme of Winooski was reported missing Saturday night, and that he was believed to be intoxicated and became separated from his friends. Police say on Sunday morning someone known to the family went to the "Blue Bridge" off Intervale Road and located Nicholas at the base of the bridge deceased.
