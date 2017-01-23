Brattleboro upgrading IT systems

Brattleboro upgrading IT systems

Friday Jan 20

The need for an improved information-technology plan came to the forefront after some of the town's data had been held for "ransom" this summer. "We set out over a year ago on this project, knowing that our IT systems were deficient in the town, knowing that in some cases they were not designed properly," Town Manager Peter Elwell said at Tuesday's Select Board meeting.

