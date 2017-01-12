Brattleboro settles solar suit

Ending its legal battle with NextSun Energy, the town is now entering into a net-metering agreement with a different solar company. Brattleboro will join other local municipalities and school districts in purchasing net-metering credits from Sky Solar, which are tied to a solar array being planned for the Windham Solid Waste Management District's closed and capped landfill.

