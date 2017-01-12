Brattleboro settles solar suit
Ending its legal battle with NextSun Energy, the town is now entering into a net-metering agreement with a different solar company. Brattleboro will join other local municipalities and school districts in purchasing net-metering credits from Sky Solar, which are tied to a solar array being planned for the Windham Solid Waste Management District's closed and capped landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan 3
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan 3
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC