Brattleboro Memorial Hospital's Baby New Year

Zoie Marie Supry, born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:08 p.m., was the first newborn at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in 2017. Marie is the first child for parents Kristen Hunt and Josh Supry, of Keene, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.