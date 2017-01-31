Bank robber sentenced to 15 years in ...

Bank robber sentenced to 15 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A Weathersfield man who pleaded guilty to robbing a pharmacy in Bellows Falls and a bank in Brattleboro was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Matthew T. Martin, 32, was also ordered to pay $25,514 in restitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan 3 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan 3 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
Vermonts new economy (Jun '14) Nov '16 Long Island Liberal 219
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC