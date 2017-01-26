Art Exhibit: Richard Heller
Recent Paintings. Recent compositions in downstaris gallery. Reception for the artist with music from the Moondogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. At Gallery in the Woods, 145 Main St. Brattleboro Heller fills the downstair gallery space with his recent compositions.
