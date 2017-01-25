Andy's Journey: The Struggles Through ALS | Part III: Andy's `dream team'

Dr. John Saroyan, BAYADA Home Health Care medical director for Vermont and New Hampshire, listens to the breathing of Andrew Leclaire on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016. . Beverly Mosher, licensed nursing assistant for BAYADA Home Health Care, on March 9, 2016, uses a cotton swab to put lotion onto Andrew Leclaire's face during his early more preparations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.