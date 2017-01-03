Accident briefly closes part of Route 2

Accident briefly closes part of Route 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Recorder

A two-car collision resulted in minor injuries and briefly closed a section of Route 2 Wednesday night, along a hilly stretch known as the "rock cut."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan 3 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan 3 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ... Dec 21 Lorette 1
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec 21 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec 13 Long Island Liberal 10
Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Prison4 Billary a... 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC