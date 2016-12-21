Stuffing the bus for Project Feed the Thousands

Kristopher Radder [email protected] BRATTLEBORO - Despite the chill, people turned out in droves on Friday to stock a school bus at the Hannaford Supermarket on Putney Road. The food drive was part of the 22nd Annual Project Feed the Thousands campaign, which kicked off on Nov. 4. The community goal this year is to raise $90,000 in cash, as well as to collect enough provisions for 200,000 meal.

