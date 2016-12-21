Stuffing the bus for Project Feed the Thousands
Kristopher Radder [email protected] BRATTLEBORO - Despite the chill, people turned out in droves on Friday to stock a school bus at the Hannaford Supermarket on Putney Road. The food drive was part of the 22nd Annual Project Feed the Thousands campaign, which kicked off on Nov. 4. The community goal this year is to raise $90,000 in cash, as well as to collect enough provisions for 200,000 meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Long Island Liberal
|219
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
|The God Delusion
|Oct '16
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC