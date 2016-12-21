Snow creating slick conditions in Windham County

The Brattleboro Fire Department and Vermont State Troopers closed down a lane on I-91 northbound as they responded a motor vehicle accident around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. As the snow starts to cover the roads, Steve Barrett, director of the Brattleboro Public Works, said "The Department of Public Works has all their crews out, and we urge motorist to reduce speed, and make sure you are careful at all intersections."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.