Snow creating slick conditions in Windham County
The Brattleboro Fire Department and Vermont State Troopers closed down a lane on I-91 northbound as they responded a motor vehicle accident around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. As the snow starts to cover the roads, Steve Barrett, director of the Brattleboro Public Works, said "The Department of Public Works has all their crews out, and we urge motorist to reduce speed, and make sure you are careful at all intersections."
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Long Island Liberal
|219
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
