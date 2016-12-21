Shumlin: Better off without VY

Shumlin: Better off without VY

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

At a recent economic development announcement in Brattleboro, Gov. Peter Shumlin confidently declared that Windham County has an advantage because "we can do cash." He was referring to a multimillion-dollar pot of money - the Windham County Economic Development Program - that was created via a shutdown settlement agreement with Vermont Yankee owner Entergy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ... Dec 21 Lorette 1
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec 21 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec 13 Long Island Liberal 10
Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites Nov '16 Prison4 Billary a... 3
Vermonts new economy (Jun '14) Nov '16 Long Island Liberal 219
News Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine Oct '16 Immigration-is-NO... 1
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Windham County was issued at December 29 at 12:51PM EST

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC