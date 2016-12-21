SeVEDS to petition towns for funding
Without securing the desired contribution from Brattleboro for next year, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies is hitting the streets in hope of getting enough signatures on a petition to change the figure recommended by the Select Board. "We have started the process of petitioning in Brattleboro and plan to ramp this up in the coming weeks," said Kristin Mehalick, SeVEDS project manager.
