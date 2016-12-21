Reward offered in Brattleboro arson attempt
A $5,000 reward for information is being offered to anyone who might have information on an attempted arson that occurred at a residence on Clark Street on July 3. At about 1 a.m. that day, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the report of a fire. An investigation revealed that someone had attempted to light a fire, but the resident of the home was able to extinguish the blaze before significant damage could result.
