Petitioners seek vote on banning plastic bags in Brattleboro
Dr. Timothy Maciel tells The Brattleboro Reformer he's had 100 signatures approved by the town clerk and has another 100 ready to be reviewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Long Island Liberal
|219
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
|The God Delusion
|Oct '16
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC